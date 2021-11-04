Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 26,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

