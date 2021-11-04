Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 787,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 983,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 520,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,751. The company has a market capitalization of $393.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

