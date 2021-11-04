Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce $78.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.60 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,982.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $397.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.22 million to $463.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.74 million, with estimates ranging from $364.27 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,018,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of -1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

