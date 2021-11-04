Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 338,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

