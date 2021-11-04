Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.18 EPS

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.21. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 3,731.54% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 258,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

