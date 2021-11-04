Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce sales of $269.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.22 million and the highest is $318.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

DEN stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $139,068,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.