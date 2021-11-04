Analysts Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock remained flat at $$84.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 454,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

