Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.78). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,421. The company has a market cap of $267.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.