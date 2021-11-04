Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jenoptik (JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR: JEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/2/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/26/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/20/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/20/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/20/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/20/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of ETR JEN traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €34.26 ($40.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Jenoptik AG has a one year low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a one year high of €33.82 ($39.79).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

