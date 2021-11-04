Analysts Set BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT at $65.20

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BCAB opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,966,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 596,305 shares of company stock worth $23,629,850. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. FMR LLC raised its position in BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after acquiring an additional 124,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

