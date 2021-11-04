Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Target Price at C$12.54

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.
Several research firms recently commented on CTS. Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
CTS stock opened at C$12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 273.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
