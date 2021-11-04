Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Target Price at C$12.54

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

Several research firms recently commented on CTS. Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CTS stock opened at C$12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 273.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

