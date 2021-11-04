Analysts Set Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Price Target at $45.25

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE KOP traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 8.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

