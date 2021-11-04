Analyzing Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 74.4% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alset EHome International and FRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -324.78% -80.62% -69.90% FRP 130.43% 2.50% 1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and FRP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 5.17 -$2.52 million N/A N/A FRP $23.58 million 23.86 $12.72 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Summary

FRP beats Alset EHome International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

