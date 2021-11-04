Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.