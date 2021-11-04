Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.44 and its 200-day moving average is $267.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.75 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

