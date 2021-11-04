Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111.17 ($1.45), with a volume of 1540537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

The firm has a market cap of £127.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

