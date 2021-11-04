ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of ANIP opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

