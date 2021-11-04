Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.