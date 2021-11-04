Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ANVS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.73. 8,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth about $2,574,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

