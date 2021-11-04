Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.61. 91,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $66.55.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anterix stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.