AntiMatter (MATTER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $25.62 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00240403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

