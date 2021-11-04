Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,300.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ANFGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

