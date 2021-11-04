AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.43.

NYSE:AON opened at $294.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.50.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AON will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $942,564,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $123,976,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

