Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.97

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 546989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.80.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

