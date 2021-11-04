Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.75)-($0.73) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.66). The company issued revenue guidance of $359.3-$359.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.00 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.39. 613,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.31 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

