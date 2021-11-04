APR Coin (APR) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market cap of $21,528.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00092159 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000068 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

