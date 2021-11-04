AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

