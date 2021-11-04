Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-2.80 EPS.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $177.46. 1,724,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,159. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $101.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

