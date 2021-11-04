Aptose Biosciences (APS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.05.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.23. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

