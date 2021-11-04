AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,328 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $252.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.59. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.15 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

