AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.