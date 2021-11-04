AQR Capital Management LLC Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 187.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,375 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Amkor Technology worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $30,512,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,544,813 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

