AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,183 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of UMB Financial worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $888,050 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

