AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,241 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

