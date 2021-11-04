Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 50.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 175.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 90.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aramark by 13.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Aramark stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

