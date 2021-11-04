Arbidex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,541.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Arbidex has a market cap of $218,376.42 and $50,541.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00237581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00095855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.