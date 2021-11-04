Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 907,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.64% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $73,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

