Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 43,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,452. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

