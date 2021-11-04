Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million.

ABUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 43,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,452. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.