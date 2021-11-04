Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of ACA traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. 329,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,618. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

