Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.06% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $127,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

