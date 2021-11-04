Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

