Ares Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $1.48 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00088177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00101659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.87 or 0.07335926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,040.94 or 0.99313500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

