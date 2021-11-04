Argus Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $805.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Argus from $760.00 to $805.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. FBN Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $687.67 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $704.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.89, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $654.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

