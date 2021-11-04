Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $451.00 at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $378.00 to $451.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

ANET stock opened at $513.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $248.01 and a 12-month high of $525.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.74.

Arista Networks’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,823 shares of company stock worth $128,836,357. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $68,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

