Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.37-4.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.55-9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.530 EPS.

NYSE:ARW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.