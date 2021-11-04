Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.37-4.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.55-9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.530 EPS.
NYSE:ARW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
