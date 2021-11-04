ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $887.59.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $837.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $821.36 and its 200-day moving average is $795.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

