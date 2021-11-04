ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEV opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

