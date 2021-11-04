ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $225,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

