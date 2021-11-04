ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $69,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,353.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE:VRT opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

