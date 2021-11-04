ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,400 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YSACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $187,000.

Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

